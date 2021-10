Willson Contreras played in 128 games this past season, 116 of them at catcher (112 starts). He did miss some time due to injury but he eventually made his way back. As the one core player who did not get traded away, with just one more year of control, he can be expected to be the starting catcher next year. There is a possibility of a trade in the offseason, but for all intents and purposes we will assume Contreras will still be with the Chicago Cubs in 2022 for the time being.

