Watch: Ian Happ Bashes Two-Run Home Run Against Cardinals

If there’s one Chicago Cubs player who has to be considered a question mark moving forward, it’s Ian Happ. Since 2017, I don’t remember a Cub that has been more up and down than Happ. So much so that his peaks find him receiving MVP votes and his valleys see him being sent to Iowa to start a season.
Ray Fosse, the former Major League Baseball catcher who’s unfortunately best known as the backstop Pete Rose barreled over — and severely injured — during the 1970 All-Star Game, has died of cancer. Fosse, who also enjoyed a lengthy career as a television and radio color commentator for the Oakland...
Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
The Los Angeles Dodgers came up short in their quest to repeat as World Series champions, and now are on the verge of facing significant decisions in the offseason. The morning after the World Series concludes, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Corey Seager and Chris Taylor will be among the Dodgers to reach free agency. The likelihood of all — or even most — being re-signed is not high.
It’s time for Billy Beane and Bob Melvin to leave the Oakland/Las Vegas A’s. Not because the A’s executive VP of baseball operations and the field manager are doing a bad job. Au contraire. They should leave because they are doing a great job. Which makes them part of a...
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is rooting for the Houston Astros to win the World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies had a few chances to overtake the Atlanta Braves for the division title but settled for second place and their first winning season since 2011. Instead, the Braves defied the odds,...
Justin Verlander is making $33 million for the Astros this season in the final year of his contract as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Fans have taken notice that even as his team aims for its second world championship, Verlander hasn't been around all season. Verlander knows the fans...
A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
With the naming of Oli Marmol as the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, the club is now on the search for a new bench coach. The St. Louis Cardinals will look to name a new bench coach now that former bench coach Oli Marmol was named the club’s manager.
The Atlanta Braves, unbeaten at home in this year's Major League Baseball playoffs, will try to reclaim the lead in the 117th World Series on Friday by defeating the Houston Astros. The Braves are 5-0 at home in this year's playoffs.
Justin Verlander may not be able to help the Houston Astros in their quest for another World Series title, but the star pitcher had some advice for the team during the first game of the ALCS. Carlos Correa helped the Houston Astros come from behind to beat the Boston Red...
ATLANTA — Baseball on a given night in a particular ballpark is at war with baseball as a sport that was once the national pastime. What’s good for a manager to win an individual game — backed by reams of data from his front office — is bad for baseball as a product to be voraciously consumed by fans. Look no further than Friday’s Game 3 of the World Series.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will see 11 players reach free agency after the World Series concludes next week, and among the group is Corey Seager, who headlines a historic shortstop class that includes Carlos Correa, Javier Baez and Trevor Story, among others. Seager, 28 next April, already has an impressive...
