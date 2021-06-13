People's Pharmacy: More complaints about tinnitus after vaccination

Q • I received the COVID vaccine a few weeks ago. Ever since then, I’ve had tinnitus in my ears. Is this a possible side effect? Will it go away?. A • We could find no studies demonstrating a link between COVID vaccines and an increased risk of tinnitus. In this condition, a person hears a hissing, humming, buzzing or ringing sound that others can’t perceive. Quite a few readers have reported tinnitus following their vaccinations, so we don’t think it is completely coincidental. Unfortunately, we don’t know if it will go away.