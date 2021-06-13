Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis County, MO

People's Pharmacy: More complaints about tinnitus after vaccination

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 10 days ago

Q • I received the COVID vaccine a few weeks ago. Ever since then, I’ve had tinnitus in my ears. Is this a possible side effect? Will it go away?. A • We could find no studies demonstrating a link between COVID vaccines and an increased risk of tinnitus. In this condition, a person hears a hissing, humming, buzzing or ringing sound that others can’t perceive. Quite a few readers have reported tinnitus following their vaccinations, so we don’t think it is completely coincidental. Unfortunately, we don’t know if it will go away.

www.stltoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Saint Louis County, MO
Health
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tinnitus#Vaccinations#Drugstore#People S Pharmacy#Covid#Keratoses#German#Eguide#Peoplespharmacy Com#King Features
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — One year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would publish its final copy Thursday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will cease operations on the same day, the company said in a statement.
CharitiesPosted by
CBS News

Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, donates $4.1 billion

Warren Buffett said he is stepping down from his role with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, noting in a statement that he has been an "inactive" trustee of the organization. His decision to step down comes at an uncertain time for the foundation as the Gates last month announced they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.