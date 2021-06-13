Travel 2021

Let the adventure really begin. Today was a red letter day. We had to drive about 90 miles to accomplish it, but we got our covid tests and are all negative. Thank you, universe. Had a lovely breakfast with Gerri’s friends before we headed home to laundry and packing. I took grandkids out for dinner and we had a blast talking about upcoming trip for Becky and new college semester courses for both. 6:30 am can checkin for flight to LAX and 11 am for flight to HI. Am much more relaxed and excited about trip now. Worrying about which test we would have to get and timing to get it was nerve-wracking. But type and timing verified today. Had results in less than three hours. We got to do it to ourselves and only had to put up about an inch. Still icky, but better than having someone else give us what basically amounted to a frontal lobotomy during earlier testing. Tomorrow final prep then off to hotel near BWI so can get up about 3:30 to run to airport instead of the 2:30 we would have had to do from here. Unless something exciting happens tomorrow, the next time u hear from me wii be from HI. Aloha all!