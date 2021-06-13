Cancel
Travel

Travel 2021

travelblog.org
 10 days ago

Let the adventure really begin. Today was a red letter day. We had to drive about 90 miles to accomplish it, but we got our covid tests and are all negative. Thank you, universe. Had a lovely breakfast with Gerri’s friends before we headed home to laundry and packing. I took grandkids out for dinner and we had a blast talking about upcoming trip for Becky and new college semester courses for both. 6:30 am can checkin for flight to LAX and 11 am for flight to HI. Am much more relaxed and excited about trip now. Worrying about which test we would have to get and timing to get it was nerve-wracking. But type and timing verified today. Had results in less than three hours. We got to do it to ourselves and only had to put up about an inch. Still icky, but better than having someone else give us what basically amounted to a frontal lobotomy during earlier testing. Tomorrow final prep then off to hotel near BWI so can get up about 3:30 to run to airport instead of the 2:30 we would have had to do from here. Unless something exciting happens tomorrow, the next time u hear from me wii be from HI. Aloha all!

Traveleturbonews.com

The future face of incentive travel

A White Paper was launched today by the SITE Foundation on the future of incentive travel. The paper confirms corporate America’s commitment to incentive travel, indicates a sooner-than-expected return to travel, and highlights how safety is now the number one priority for corporate organizers.
Travelroutesonline.com

Transatlantic Travel Trauma

In a normal year, this is when airlines bank as much cash as possible storing every possible penny away for the winter season; aviation has always been seasonal, and capacity moves from market to market as temperatures rise and drop. One of the most lucrative markets is the Transatlantic and this year full access to that market is more vital than ever, otherwise why would all the major legacy airline CEOs gather to lobby politicians; it’s hardly as though they know each other!
Travelloc.gov

Travel Virtually with Roadside America

The following is a guest post by Helena Zinkham, Chief, Prints and Photographs Division. The Prints and Photographs Division (P&P) invites you to get your mouse (or your car or bicycle) ready to travel the byways and highways that photographer John Margolies drove along as he created the Roadside America Collection between 1969 and 2008.
Travel959thelegend.com

Like To Travel? Greyhound Is Hiring

INDIANAPOLIS — Ever wanted to drive a Greyhound bus? The company is looking to hire. Greyhound Lines says it is immediately hiring 200 drivers, as transportation companies are starting to see an increase in demand once again. Drivers must have full CDLs. If interested, go to DriveGreyhound.com.
Traveltravelweekly.com

Travel advisors' role in sustainable travel

Much of the focus on sustainability in travel has been on suppliers and travelers. We want to know what tour operators, hotels and cruise ships are doing to provide travelers with green experiences or which ones support local communities. And we put high expectations on travelers to behave in a...
TravelTravel Weekly

BAME travel survey launched by Women in Travel

The first survey of UK black, Asian and minority ethnic travellers is being launched. The research project is a collaboration between Women in Travel’s (BAME) programme and the University of Surrey’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. It is being supported by Black Travel Creators and will include surveys, focus...
Travelranchandcoast.com

Family Travel in the Golden State

California’s June 15 “re-opening” date is upon us. That’s welcome news, especially if your pod includes restless kids who are ready to hit the road. Does this mean that everything is “back to normal?” No, sorry. Capacity control and social distancing are still factors, and at theme parks, not all rides and shows are open. To avoid having to turn people away at the door, most attractions require reservations in advance. You also still have to follow CDC guidance about wearing masks in public and, because your family won’t be the only one traveling, you’d be wise to book hotels and camping spots well ahead of time.
Akwesasne, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Akwesasne Travel launches Virtual Travel Tours

AKWESASNE - Akwesasne Travel, the official tourism marketing organization for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe (SRMT), in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic pivoted and launched an innovative, online tour training for entrepreneurs and cultural attractions in Akwesasne. The online tours, hosted on the popular Airbnb Online Experiences platform, are now live!
Travelthetopvillas.com

Caribbean travel restrictions – what islands are open for travel?

With Caribbean travel restrictions easing, many are asking what islands are open to tourists? The good news is, it just got a lot easier to visit the region with popular spots like St Lucia relaxing their entry rules and restrictions for vaccinated visitors. Open to travelers from all countries, St...
TravelTravelPulse

WestJet Launches "Travel Ready" Video Series for Travellers

WestJet launched its Travel Ready Series aimed to welcome guests back to travel. Travel Ready was created to ensure guests are equipped and prepared with the information they need to enjoy a smooth and safe return to the skies. With an accelerated and highly successful vaccination rollout underway across Canada...
TravelPosted by
CBS News

Travel like a pro: 10 essential travel accessories

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're picturing yourself exploring faraway places, you're not alone. Travel is making a big comeback this summer. Memorial Day...
Museumstravelclassics.com

Travel Classics Media News

​New Art Exhibit Explores Water Issues at Amerind Museum. ​The Amerind Museum in Dragoon, Arizona announces a new art exhibit on display until January 16, 2022. The exhibit, “Parched: The Art of Water in the Southwest“, explores the effect of climate change and increasing populations on water in the Southwest region of the United States. Arizona-based artists created works, informed by scientific and cultural inquiry, that reflect insight into our relationship with water in our natural, cultural, and political landscapes. Visit Arizona Office of Tourism. Media contact: Becky Blaine, 602-364-3696.
airinsight.com

A Strong Air Travel Recovery

TSA data on passengers screened indicates that a strong recovery in US airline traffic is underway. The upward trend line in traffic from earlier in the year is continuing in the first half of June. The following chart, with updated data through June 14th, shows the average daily passenger count by month. A strong recovery in traffic in 2021 has continued and airlines are increasing their capacity with additional domestic frequencies.
Travelleisuregrouptravel.com

Air, Land And Sea: Different Modes Of Travel And Their Benefits

Whether you need to travel to another city, to a different state, a foreign country or simply go somewhere locally, there is no shortage of ways that you can reach your destination. From travelling to commuting to just getting around, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to the different modes of transport that we can use.
Travelheraldweekly.com

How to Create the Perfect Travel Journal

When you’re traveling the world, documenting your journey can be a huge part of your adventures. Rather than just taking a few photos – which let’s be honest, no one looks at – try creating a travel journal. You can write about the people you meet, the foods you’ve tasted, words you’ve learned of the local language, the stories you have to tell, and even give yourself a few travel tips for later on in life, whether you decide you want to return to that destination or want to pass on your knowledge to friends and family!
Traveltravelobiz.com

Emirates Announces Special Fares For Quarantine Free Summer Travel

Emirates is making it easier for UAE travelers eager to reconnect to their favorite destinations with special fares and more flights to over 30 cities, quarantine-free. Emirates is bringing back even more destinations, doubling down on flights to popular cities and providing customers more opportunities to experience the A380, so they can kick off their long-awaited holidays in style.
TravelTravel Weekly

Wolves now ‘at the door’ of travel, warns Tanzer

The “wolves are at the door” of travel agents and tour operators, Abta chief Mark Tanzer warned today as he demanded the government operate the traffic light system for international travel “as it was designed” and stump up sector-specific support. Addressing Abta’s Travel Matters summit in what he called the...
Travelbatleynews.co.uk

The Travel Column with Katie Butler, Total Travel

MPs from across the political divide urged the Government to do more to support the travel industry if UK restrictions are not eased later this month. Issues raised also included the testing requirements to return back to the UK, irrespective of vaccine status, the confusing messages around amber travel (can we or can’t we), and sector specific support, including the extension of furlough for the airline and travel industry. We wait in anticipation to hear an outcome.
TravelTravelPulse

Responsible Travel Launches Holiday Trips for Travel Advisors

Travel advisors can now immerse themselves in responsible travel with a collection of one thousand holiday trips in over 80 countries with Responsible Travel, a travel company that focuses on activism, immersive experiences and minimizing the negative impact travelers can make on the planet and the communities they visit. The...