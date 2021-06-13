CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

World's End Club Wiki Guide

IGN
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleAfter you make your choice, the Master will enter the room and try to teach you more about MAIK. However, you join the rest of the “Go Back” group and walk out before he can get started. Now, your mission is to look for evidence showing that the Master’s group is...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Best War Hammer Build

Welcome to our guide for Best War Hammer Build in New World! This guide tells you everything you need to know about the Best War Hammer Build including Active and Passive Skills, Attributes, best Perks, best weapons for the Class, and more. What is the War Hammer?. The War Hammer...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Amnesia Wiki Guide

Warning: This area is rittled with subtle sounds and ambient nuances. Thankfully, most of these will not affect sanity. As you first enter the area, head into the first door on the right - the Rare Books room. On the table in this room, you will find Daniel's Diary - Algeria (1/3). (Note that the physical pages can be picked up in any order; they wills still progress as Parts 1, 2, and 3).
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Shieldon, a Fossil Pokemon. This Pokedex page covers how to get Shieldon, its fossil location, Shieldon's stats, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

Back 4 Blood Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Back 4 Blood Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about completing the T-5 mission in Act 3: Dr. Rogers Neighborhood. Listed below is the complete T-5 Walkthrough and strategy guide. T-5 is probably one of the more hectic levels you'll play...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiki#Maik#The Go Getters Club#Super Genius
IGN

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about unlocking the ability to recommend that two clients share a vacation home as roommates. As you progress as a designer, you'll not only unlock new furniture but you'll also be...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Wiki Guide

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is a fighting game developed by CyberConnect2 and published by Sega and Aniplex. Fighting games normally have a couple of mechanics that you need to learn to know how to win battles. Plus, this title has a single-player mode with exploration and other features. Use this guide to learn useful tips and tricks for your journey.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Wiki Guide

Peppermint is a very enthusiastic pupil at the Art Academy. As you progress through the game, you’ll randomly find Peppermint at places you’ve colored/and or decorated. You may also find him admiring the expression paintings from the Art Academy classes you completed. Eventually, Peppermint will be inspired to recreate a portrait of you. He’ll then give it to you, and you’ll acquire the Fan Art Decor.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Phasmophobia Wiki Guide

Yokai are common ghosts that are attracted to human voices. They can usually be found haunting family homes. Talking near a Yokai will anger it and increase the chance of an attack. Yokai can only hear voices close to it when hunting. Evidence/How to Identify a Yokai. To use a...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Tokyo, JP
massivelyop.com

World of Warcraft brings round the Hallow’s End event once more

What’s the true meaning of Halloween? In World of Warcraft, the true meaning is hats. Yes, hats. There’s the hat you can get from the Horseman riding around in Hallow’s End. There are hats you can get in Val’sharah. There’s the mount that you can maybe get from the aforementioned Headless Horseman, and as we all know, a mount is just like a hat you wear beneath you. The point is that there are many hats, and the event is live on all versions of the game. Hats.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Axolotl’s attack most other underwater mobs other than turtles, dolphins and other axolotls. They are new to the game and were added in Java addition 1.17.1!. They spawn below sea level and in dark places underwater that have stone above them. They can spawn in the Nether and the End if there's water.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Haunted Chocolatier Wiki Guide

The Haunted Chocolatier is the next game from ConcernedApe, creator of Stardew Valley. In it, players will run a chocolate shop with friendly ghosts.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Wiki Bundle Wiki Guide

Naughty Dog Software Sony Interactive Entertainment. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is a remastered collection of two great games in the Uncharted saga. Featured are Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Uncharted 4 features Nathan Drake as he hunts for Captain Avery’s long-lost treasure, setting off for one final far flung adventure across the jungles of Madagascar to long lost pirate colony of Libertalia. It also includes Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which chronicles Chloe Frazer’s breakout exploits as she moves from frenemy to hero. Enlisting the assistance of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross, Chloe ventures to India’s Western Ghats to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Hallow's End Hits In World Of Warcraft And Hearthstone

Note: Activision Blizzard is still under investigation by the state of California for serious harassment charges. Hallow's End has arrived in World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, so you're covered for spookiness no matter where you journey in Azeroth! In WoW, the Headless Horseman is on the prowl in Razor Hill and Goldshire, and terrorizing the populace by setting fires, and it's your job to put them out. Or, you can challenge the Horseman himself in the Scarlet Monastery's Graveyard dungeon, with a chance to receive his mount if you prevail.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection - Wiki Bundle Wiki Guide

Set in a fictional Oregon town of Arcadia Bay senior student Max Caulfield comes back to town after five years to reunite with her former friend Chloe as they attempt to find out what happened to fellow student Rachel Amber, whose disappearance remains unexplained. The pair find themselves exposed to the darker side of Arcadia Bay as they uncover the disturbing truth behind this sudden disappearance. Meanwhile, Max begins to have premonitions as she struggles to understand the implications of an unknown power she discovers -- she can rewind time. While this power may help change painful events and even save lives, Max must learn that changing the past can sometimes lead to a devastating future.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Killzone Trilogy - Wiki Bundle Wiki Guide

Highlighting the set is Killzone HD, a remastering of the original Killzone with a 720P HD makeover and full Trophy support. Experience the harsh realities of war in a gritty, awe-inspiring combat with 27 weapons, 11 levels, four soldiers, and one gripping storyline. Amidst the chaos, a squad of soldiers will become heroes.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Castlevania Advance Collection - Wiki Bundle Wiki Guide

2021-09-23 Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC. Celebrate some of the greatest games in this gothic horror franchise with the Castlevania Advance Collection. In addition to the three legendary Castlevania games that were first released on Game Boy Advance -- Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow -- this collection also includes Castlevania: Dracula X (Castlevania: Vampire's Kiss) and some never-before-seen sketches and artwork from the games! All four games are enhanced with newly added modern features such as Rewind, Save/Load and Replay, making this the best way possible to experience these classics or discover them for the first time! This collection also boasts a handy Encyclopedia, a Music Player with all soundtracks and you can even change the ROM Region to play all games in different versions.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Outer Wilds Wiki Guide

In the Outer Wilds' DLC: Echoes of the Eye, the craft known as The Stranger is home to a Reservoir created by a dam that eventually breaks as you get deeper in your journey's cycle. Like all the areas in Echoes of the Eye, the Reservoir is home to its...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Echoes of the Eye Endings Guide

The DLC Echoes of the Eye introduces three new endings to Outer Wilds which already had several ending options. While all three endings require slightly different steps they all build upon the same foundation as many of the main game's endings. Because of this, the first step in achieving the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Life is Strange: True Colors Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Life is Strange: True Colors Wiki guide and details a complete strategy guide and walkthrough that will lead you through every step of the game from the title screen to the final credits, including every collectible location, and more. Looking for something particular? Click...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy