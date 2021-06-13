UFC 263 Review
This fight only needed one round. Craig locked in an armbar what seemed like immediately and started trying to lock in it deep. Hill couldn’t escape and as Craig continued to try and get an advantageous position it only led to Hill’s arm getting twisted more and the result wasn’t pretty. If you haven’t seen the fight please use caution, it’s a very brutal and gruesome sight. Hill’s arm was more like rubber than an arm when it was all said and done. The fight finished as a TKO because Hill never tapped out so Craig just started throwing strikes from the bottom position until the ref stopped it.mmatorch.com