Combat Sports

‘The Kings’

By Tobey Grumet Segal
Decider
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis docuseries follows “The Fabulous Four,” a group of well-known boxers who fought their way into the world’s collective hearts throughout the 1980s. Made up of Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Durán, Thomas Hearns, and Marvin Hagler, these fascinating personalities are ripe for storytelling, though the four-part series also allows us to see them through the lens of the changing times–featuring Reagan’s America in all its trickle down, Cold War, MTV glory. Sugar Ray Leonard, the smooth, startlingly good-looking golden boy takes center stage, and the look back at his baffling win over Durán in their No Mas rematch fight in 1980 is reason enough to tune in.

decider.com
