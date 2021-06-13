Cesaro opens up on Seth Rollins

Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. "Burn it down!" One of WWE's most feared and respected superstars, Seth Rollins is now part of the WWE Championship Collection. Wearing black matte leggings, gloves with gold embellishment, and matching belt and boots, he stands about 5-inches tall on a WWE logo base in this super-detailed 1:16 scale WWE Championship Collection Seth Rollins Statue with Collector Magazine #7. Rollins comes with an informative 16-page magazine, written by WWE experts. It's filled with data regarding Superstar Seth Rollins' career, his greatest matches and signature moves, and the history of the WWE organization.