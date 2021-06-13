Cesaro opens up on Seth Rollins

The Shield was special. It’s rare that one group of new talent ultimately becomes three main eventers. It’s even rarer that they all become world champions. However, all being world champion on the same night, let alone within the same hour? That’s one-of-a-kind type stuff. On June 19, 2016, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose all held the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank. It is one of the craziest and most memorable nights in WWE history. Not only did it feel special but when the night was complete, the final piece of the puzzle was put together to solidify the greatness of The Shield. Let’s take a look back at that very night, how it came together, and what the legacies of all three men are — together and solo.