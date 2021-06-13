Architecture – 2021 High School Workshop

This workshop, developed for high school students at all levels, provides a unique experience to investigate issues surrounding design and learn more about the design professions of architecture, landscape architecture and interior design. The workshop provides learning opportunities in the form of discussions, design studio explorations, field trips and video presentations. The central focus of the workshop is a design studio where students explore design issues and nurture creative energies. As part of the workshop students will learn about architectural conventions, practice client/designer scenarios, explore various career opportunities, visit architecturally significant buildings and iconic landscapes and develop fundamental skills necessary for the study of design.