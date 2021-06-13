‘Tuca & Bertie’ Season 2
Praise the TV gods for Adult Swim. Thanks to them Lisa Hanawalt’s brilliantly silly cartoon is back in full force. Tuca & Bertie follows the friendship of two birdwomen, Tuca the toucan (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie the songbird (Ali Wong). But what starts as your typical comedy about friends fumbling through life slowly morphs into something far richer. More than any other series on television, Tuca & Bertie understands the complexity, joy, exasperation, and fulfillment that comes with a truly rewarding female friendship. Now’s the time to check out the hype.decider.com