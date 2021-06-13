‘Tuca & Bertie’ Season 2

Nick Kroll understands that writing a season premiere is no easy task since it involves reminding people of what happened previously while setting up what’s to come. But with the opening episode for season four of “Big Mouth,” Kroll felt like the show really hit a sweet spot with how it came out. “This episode actually worked on all the levels that we wanted it to work on, which is not always the case with the first episode of the season,” he tells us in our recent webchat (watch the exclusive video above). The episode “The New Me,” in which the kids go off to summer camp, was recently revealed to be the show’s Emmy entry: “It was covering new ground for us, but it was also covering some real ‘Big Mouth’ stuff that felt both exactly in the realm of what we’ve come to be known for, but also new subject matter and new kinds of jokes.”