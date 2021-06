Cecile Is Losing Her Mind in The Flash Episode 7.13 Promo. The CW has debuted a brand new promo for the upcoming thirteenth episode of The Flash season 7. After taking a break for a week, the show has finally returned to its usual slot. Next week, the story will bring Cecile into the spotlight. Joe West’s love interest has been behaving strangely lately, uttering dark words to her reflection into the mirror. The promo shows that she (or someone looking like her) will use her power to trap Barry Allen into an alternate dimension resembling a mental institute. Much to his surprise, the titular hero will find out that Cecile has been imprisoned over there too. Now, they both have to stay alive, en route to finding their way out of the mindscape.