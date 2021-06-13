Cancel
Michael Overall: How did the 'crown jewel' of Tulsa shopping centers end up mostly empty?

By Michael Overall
Tulsa World
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly reports suggested a small tornado might have touched down, but weather officials never confirmed it and historical records simply describe heavy rain and high winds. Either way, on Sept. 6, 1971, the roof of Froug’s department store collapsed at Northland Shopping Center, a sprawling retail development near 36th Street North and Hartford Avenue. Froug’s, a local clothing chain that once had 10 locations across the city, was a total loss. And building inspectors later closed the entire shopping center until more roof supports could be added.

