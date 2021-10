KENNESAW, Ga. – The Jacksonville State men's golf team fired the second-best round on the final day of the Pinetree Intercollegiate, hosted by Kennesaw State on Tuesday. The Gamecocks posted a three-under par round of 285 to move up a spot on the team leaderboard, placing third in the two-day event. JSU finished with an overall score of 871 (+7) in the 11-team field. Junior Ross Napier and sophomore Erik Jansson sparked the Gamecocks' three-under par round after they both shot two-under rounds of 70 on Tuesday. Napier's round moved him six spots up the individual leaderboard to finish 12th individually, while Jansson moved into a top-20 finish on Tuesday.

KENNESAW, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO