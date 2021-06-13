MLB Streams: Live Game Schedule

The United States Women’s National Team are back in action as they play their last set of matches before learning who will be the 18 that make the plane to Tokyo. They open up the WNT Summer Series tonight against Portugal in Houston. This is an intriguing matchup, as the Portuguese, ranked 29th in the FIFA World Rankings, can be a team that causes you trouble. However, for the USWNT, they’re looking to play hard and each player who hits the field wants to show head coach Vlatko Andonovski that he can trust them as a part of the team that looks to get a gold medal at the Olympics.