Jataka Tale: The Golden Deer

Come see this beautiful, bright and sunny, newly renovated 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage colonial, backing to parkland, on a quiet cul-de-sac in the friendly neighborhood of King's Contrivance. Conveniently located near a full range of amenities and major roadways, this home features rich refinished hardwood floors, new soft close kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, new bathroom and primary dressing area soft close cabinets, counters, mirrors, and lighting, new paint throughout, newly installed luxury vinyl tile in all bathrooms, the kitchen and foyer, new lighting, six panel doors, brushed nickel hardware, a new deck, and all new landscaping. Lots of light shows through the many windows in this home. Also, it's really comforting to know you will have a 1 year old roof and 3 year old HVAC system. Your new home will offer you the convenience of local shopping, restaurants, and major grocery stores, a community pool, bike path, walking path and a tot lot/playground. Come be a part of this well planned community. After a hard day's work, return to your wonderful home, relax and enjoy the full range of opportunities it provides. Come make this home yours!!