Visit Mexico is a newly formed organization that brings a unique approach to promoting the wonderful country of Mexico. Braintivity, the private tourism company mandated by the Mexican government to handle the digital assets, the official brand and promotion of all tourism for the country of Mexico, launched its new offices on June 17 in Midtown Manhattan at 444 Madison Avenue. The ceremonial ribbon cutting was overseen by Consul General of Mexico To New York City, Jorge Islas -Lopez. Mexican tourism was previously supported and operated by a government-funded agency, and this represents the next step in the private and public cooperation of all promotion and marketing to attract worldwide travelers to Mexico in the post-pandemic era.