Adesanya beats Vettori to defend title at UFC 263

 10 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Israel Adesanya did not like the way his first fight against Marvin Vettori went despite winning in a split decision. The crafty UFC middleweight star left no doubt in the rematch, pummeling Vettori with a flurry of kicks to the head and legs to defend his title.

