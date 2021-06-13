Cancel
Twins' Keoni Cavaco: Out with concussion

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Cavaco has been placed on the 7-day injured list at Low-A Fort Myers with a concussion, TwinsDaily.com reports. Cavaco was hitting .264 with a home run and a .673 OPS in 28 games. He hasn't shown much power with a .340 SLG but does have a decent 8.6 percent walk rate.

