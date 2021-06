Votto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's loss to the Brewers. Votto got the Reds on the board by taking Freddy Peralta deep in the second inning. It was the sixth long ball of the year for the 37-year-old, who collected a pair of walks in his return from a month-long stint on the injured list Wednesday after dealing with a thumb injury. Despite a slow start to the season, Votto was heating up before the injury and will look to continue that success now that he's healthy.