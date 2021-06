Marvin Vettori blasted “fake” Israel Adesanya ahead of their UFC 263 rematch, saying he’s excited “to beat his ass and get his belt.”. Vettori and Adesanya meet on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 263 with Adesanya’s middleweight title on the line. Ahead of the fight, the two got into an altercation at the fighter hotel earlier this week. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Vettori shed more like on his run-in with Adesanya, explaining why the champ is “fake” for the cameras.