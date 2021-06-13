Adesanya beats Vettori to defend title at UFC 263

As the world’s largest mixed martial arts league, it’s no surprise that the Ultimate Fighting Championship boasts the best talent in the world of MMA — but, as with any sport, there are always going to be a few stars that shine brighter than the others. Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya, reigning UFC Middleweight Champion, is one of those stars and a man that every fan of mixed martial arts should be familiar with. Here’s everything you need to know about “The Last Stylebender.”