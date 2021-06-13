Cancel
Baseball

Saints end three-game losing streak

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 10 days ago

Luis Arraez started at second base and Byron Buxton in center field on Saturday night for the St. Paul Saints. Their presence helped the Saints beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-5 at CHS Field, ending a three-game losing streak to the team from Nebraska. Both Arraez and Buxton, sent to...

www.startribune.com
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Byron Buxton
#St Paul Saints#Twins
#St Paul Saints#Twins
