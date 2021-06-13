Why'd LSU pull Ma'Khail Hilliard? What Paul Mainieri, players said after loss to Tennessee
Everything was going to plan through five innings for LSU baseball, but the "Road Dog" lost its bite in a fateful 6th inning at the Super Regional in Knoxville. The Tigers led 2-1 when starter Ma'Khail Hilliard left the mound after a pulse-pounding strikeout -- his 6th of the game. But that would mark the end of his night after 5 innings and 76 pitches. He was replaced by freshman Javen Coleman, a hero of the Sunday-night win over Oregon a week ago.www.audacy.com