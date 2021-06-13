Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, SC

Outdoor art, concerts are hallmarks in Greenville, SC

Daily Item
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady to dip your toes in the post-pandemic travel pool, while balancing safety with some serious fun factor?. Greenville’s got your back. This Deep South comeback kid has been on my radar for quite sometime now. Free trolley access, low-cost extras and a killer food scene have long made this...

www.dailyitem.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Public Art#Restaurants#Urban Living#American#Cicerone#The Brewery Experience#Mexican#Wings Of The City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Platinum Sitters: The Sitter & Nanny Solution in Greenville, SC

Whether you need an on demand sitter, or a long term nanny, Platinum Sitters does it all! With a click of a few buttons, they provide you with super star vetted sitters that have been personally interviewed, background and referenced checked by their local Manager, Jessica. Thank you to Platinum...
Musictribuneledgernews.com

Topsail Beach presents its outdoor concert series

Jun. 21—After more than a year of social distancing, the town of Topsail Beach and Pender County Parks and Recreation will host Topsail Sounds. The concerts are free and will be held outdoors at the Topsail Beach Town Center, 624 S. Anderson Blvd., Topsail Beach, 6:30-8:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month in June, July and August. Participants can bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Greenville, SCkiddingaroundgreenville.com

Eat a Bug at the Roper Mountain Science Center in Greenville, SC

If you’ve ever wanted to face your bug-eating fears, the Roper Mountain Science Center allows you to do it this summer. Find out about RMSC’s bug-eating event and why you might want to give it a try. Remember that popular show, Fear Factor, where contestants eat all kinds of disgusting...
Champaign County, OHUrbana Citizen

Arts Council unveils concert series

The Champaign County Arts Council has finalized and announced its free Sounds of Summer Concerts in the Park series. To kick off the season on July 4 the Shifferly Road Band will perform at Urbana Municipal Airport at 7 p.m. as part of the festivities that include a Rotary Chicken Barbecue and fireworks at dusk.
Enumclaw, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

Free and outdoors, summer concerts set for Enumclaw, Buckley

Restrictions have eased, people are once again flocking to outdoor events and the cities of Enumclaw and Buckley are answering the call with summertime outdoor concerts. Both communities were previously home to free, weekly concerts, but each pulled the plug in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Buckley has hosted its...
Greenville, SCsprudge.com

Build-Outs Of Coffee: Synergy Coffee In Greenville, SC

Coffee carts: we just love 'em. So much outstanding coffee history has run through the humble cart set-up, from major early influences on specialty coffee culture like Monorail Espresso and Espresso Vivace in Seattle, to 2009 World Barista Champion Gwilym Davies' humble cart in London, to Drip Coffee's Nigel Price, who rose from a humble cart in Brooklyn to open an incredible brick and mortar, nabbing a Sprudgie Award in the process.
Charleston, SCCharleston City Paper

An afternoon at the Piccolo Spoleto Outdoor Art Exhibition

Grade: A Spoleto Festival USA continued its Wells Fargo Jazz Series with a stellar performance by The Cookers on June 6. Taking the stage in front of the College of Charleston’s Randolph Hall, the jazz septet showcased its versatility and assert its status as a collective of the genre’s heavy-hitters. The Cookers consists of drummer […]
Boston, MAdigboston.com

FROM 617 DAY TO OUTDOOR CONCERTS, OUR TO-DO LIST

A graphic memoir, a summer solstice celebration, and more. “88.9 WERS, New England’s first and oldest non-commercial radio station is throwing their third annual 617 Day celebration. Morning Show host, George Knight, and Afternoon Show host, Phil Jones, will be joined by more than a dozen local artists sitting in as guest DJs throughout the day to highlight their favorite songs by fellow local artists. Guest DJs include local mainstays Buffalo Tom, Will Dailey, and Dispatch; recent breakouts Air Traffic Controller, Anjimile, and Pronoun; and rising stars Kaiti Jones, Slothrust, and Future Teens. We will also be proud to feature the musical choices of Emerson College Alum, Eric Hutchinson. Same as they have for more than 70 years, WERS is proud to continue supporting local artists who are the heart and soul of our community.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Oklahoma City Philharmonic hosts free outdoor concert

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a step to get back to normal, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic provided an outdoor concert for the public this past weekend. The concert featured country and folk music performers, including Oklahoma natives Kylie Morgan and Kyle Dillingham. Organizers say it was a big step in...
Waseca, MNsouthernminn.com

Waseca Art Center: Ready again for outdoor fun

It was a strange feeling - recently ordering a drink among a bubbling spring of familiar faces… revealing slightly aged smiles that have been hiding over the last year below skeptical, satin eyes. Slowly reintegrating to a post pandemic life (while imagining a summer without isolation) as I sipped on a cold cocktail throughout the evening.
Entertainmentcentennialcitizen.net

Bring lawn chairs or blankets as outdoor concerts return

Concerts under the stars are welcomed back ... and most are free for families. Think picnics, Colorado’s gorgeous summer nights, LIVE music of all kinds ... (we’ll probably add more in future issues — here’s what we know today — happy tidings):. • Littleton Museum concerts are held on the...
Louisville, KYleoweekly.com

Your Guide to Louisville’s Outdoor Summer Concerts

If you’re like us, you’re probably trying to make your way back to regular concert-going after a long year without shows. Still, going back to crowded indoor venues might be an uncomfortable transition, even if you’re vaxxed. The happy medium: outdoor concerts. Even though Louisville doesn’t have as many this...
Warren, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Outdoor concert planned at S. Warren Church

Singer Rich Wilson will be presenting a concert on the lawn at 6 p.m. this Saturday at the South Warren Community Church. A resident of the Southern Tier of New York, Wilson presents a one-man show using professionally recorded tracks for the very best in sound quality, according to information he provides. The concert will feature gospel favorites and also some popular tunes.
Copley Township, OHAkron Leader Publications

Concordia at Sumner hosting outdoor concerts

COPLEY — Concordia at Sumner will host a free Summer Concert Series on its Terrace Room patio, located at the Manor House on campus at 970 Sumner Parkway. The concerts will be held outside, weather permitting, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Friday of the month from June through September. The schedule includes:
Houston, TXtheleadernews.com

Art Valet: Concert venue transforming into market space

White Oak Music Hall will host its rescheduled Bazaar on the Bayou Outdoor Summer Market from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. this Sunday at the live music venue located just east of the Heights at 2915 N. Main St. Visitors will find a variety of exhibitors from arts and craft, home and...
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

Concert Band Holding Outdoor Concert on July 4th

After being silenced by the pandemic in March 2020, the Moore County Concert Band, under the direction of David Seiberling, has resumed rehearsals for a free outdoor Fourth of July concert, Sunday, July 4, at 2 p.m. at the James W. Tufts Memorial Park, 1 Village Green, in Pinehurst. “Listeners...