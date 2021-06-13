Outdoor art, concerts are hallmarks in Greenville, SC

A graphic memoir, a summer solstice celebration, and more. “88.9 WERS, New England’s first and oldest non-commercial radio station is throwing their third annual 617 Day celebration. Morning Show host, George Knight, and Afternoon Show host, Phil Jones, will be joined by more than a dozen local artists sitting in as guest DJs throughout the day to highlight their favorite songs by fellow local artists. Guest DJs include local mainstays Buffalo Tom, Will Dailey, and Dispatch; recent breakouts Air Traffic Controller, Anjimile, and Pronoun; and rising stars Kaiti Jones, Slothrust, and Future Teens. We will also be proud to feature the musical choices of Emerson College Alum, Eric Hutchinson. Same as they have for more than 70 years, WERS is proud to continue supporting local artists who are the heart and soul of our community.