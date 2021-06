YAKIMA — Not every game is easy. Despite the final score, the Wildcats had to earn every point Saturday night, batting to a 57-40 win over Eisenhower on the road. “We won, but it was a struggle the whole game,” Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez said. “We were just unable to put the ball in the basket as well as we usually do. There was one series where we had five offensive rebounds and six opportunities, but couldn’t convert.”