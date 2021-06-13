Paul George sets tone with bounce-back effort as LA Clippers rout Utah Jazz in needed Game 3 win

LOS ANGELES -- Paul George used a cross-over dribble to move to his left before drilling a rainbow step-back 3-pointer over Royce O'Neale and letting out a scream. After hearing Jazz fans chant "overrated" at him for two games in Utah, an aggressive George had his best game of the playoffs, scoring 20 of his 31 points in the first half to set a much-needed tone for the LA Clippers on Saturday night. Kawhi Leonard then scored 24 of his 34 points in the second half to help the Clippers rout the Utah Jazz, 132-106, and get their first win of this Western Conference semifinal series.