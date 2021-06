The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves facing adversity as they are down 0-2 to the Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Despite Brooklyn having James Harden for just 43 seconds over these first two games due to a nagging hamstring injury, the Bucks have not been able to capitalize. This group has looked like a shell of the team from the first round that dismantled the Miami Heat in a clean sweep and was believed to be a formidable opponent.