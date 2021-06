Even in their attempts to show Aaron Rodgers how much they want him back, the Packers continue to find ways to make things continually weird and awkward while doing so. For instance, President/CEO Mark Murphy recently said the Rodgers situation was dividing the Packers’ fanbase. And while that feels like one of those situations serve as a reminder time is a flat circle, what makes this even more squirmy is that Murphy did so while responding a question that doesn’t even ask about Rodgers in the first place. Heck, it’s technically not even a question. But that’s just one piece of the puzzle.