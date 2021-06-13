Are spend loans for pupils bleeding us dry day? Find your bookmarks in your Premium that is section that is independent my profile

As we near the celebration of America's Independence, it got me thinking about American's efforts to gain independence from their mortgage. You have heard me say it before, "no one actually wants a 'mortgage.'" They want a home and generally by default they have to have a mortgage to get one. We then spend the next 30 plus years working hard to become free and independent of owning a home and of having a mortgage. With this in mind, I thought I would navigate through some strategies that can help you accelerate your "mortgage independence" as well as how you can take charge of your savings.