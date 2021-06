The summer before your senior year of high school is an imperative time to accomplish tasks so that you’re prepared for the busy school year ahead. In fact, it’s a great time to gain a head start so that once the school year comes, you won’t be overwhelmed with the college applications process. Trust us, before you know it, you'll be a graduating high school senior. In order to ensure you’re on the right track, here’s a list of what you should be focused on during the month of July: