Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Gimenez survives scare, edges Castillo in Argentina

fightnews.com
 10 days ago

The 9 round super featherweight main event Saturday night saw Ayrton Osmar Gimenez (10-0, 1 KO) of Argentina decision countryman Alan Isaias Luques Castillo (27-11, 10 KOs) by way of 9th round unanimous decision. The event took place at the Complejo Multifuncion, in Perez, Santa Fe, Argentina. Gimenez came out strong in round 1 staggering Castillo temporarily. In round two a left hook by Castillo sent Gimenez crashing to the canvas. Gimenez beat the count but was put down again with a grazing right hand to the head from Castillo. Gimenez would gather himself and go on to dominate Castillo for the rest of the fight. The official scores were 87-83, 86-83.5, and 86-83 all in favor to Gimenez. It was the first defense for Gimenez of his World Boxing Association Fedebol super feather title.

fightnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#World Boxing Association#Super Featherweight#Combat#Fedebol#Tyc Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Silva decisions Ramirez in Argentina

The 10 round super welterweight main event Friday night in Argentina saw unbeaten Alejandro Luis Silva (16-0-1, 11 KOs) of Argentina decision countryman Diego Ramirez (23-5-1, 6 KOs) to retain his Argentina (FAB) super welter title. It was a step up for Silva, as Ramirez had fought top talent both domestically and internationally. The official scores were 98-92, 97-95, and 97-93 all in favor of Silva. The event took place at the Polideportivo Municipal Roberto De Vicenzo, Berazategui, Argentina.
Combat Sportsthemaclife.com

Boxing champ Claressa Shields survives scare to win MMA debut

Claressa Shields scored a debut win in her first fight for the PFL on Thursday — but she certainly didn’t have it all her own way. Shields, a three-weight champion in boxing, inked a deal to compete for the PFL in recent months and watchful eyes from both the boxing and MMA communities were focused on Shields’ first fight late on Thursday, and they saw her likely come up short in the first two rounds before winning the fight in the third by TKO after landing a sequence of shots on the ground.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Brawl and Mayhem Breaks Loose In Bolivian Boxing Ring

If there is any pattern or predictability in boxing, or in life, for that matter, which there is not, is that chaos and boxing often go hand and hand. Look, sure, it’s the sweet science but at the highest level professional boxing and showbusiness, the entertainment and mass media aspect of sport, have always been linked.
Soccerchatsports.com

Emiliano Martinez suffers injury scare for Argentina after the keeper was knocked out following a heavy fall in draw against Colombia... but the Aston Villa star insists he is 'fine' despite the 'bitter taste' of being subbed off

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez suffered an injury scare while playing for Argentina on Tuesday - briefly being knocked out after a heavy fall. The former Arsenal star, playing just his second game for his country in their 2-2 draw against Colombia, went up to claim the ball under a challenge from Everton defender Yerry Mina but landed on his head just before half time.
UFCtheScore

Edwards beats Diaz after surviving late scare at UFC 263

Nate Diaz's return to the Octagon didn't go as planned. Leon Edwards defeated Diaz via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) in a welterweight bout at UFC 263 on Saturday night at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Diaz rocked Edwards in the fifth round and nearly pulled off a massive...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Diego Castillo: Secures 11th save

Castillo earned the save against Baltimore on Saturday, allowing one hit in one inning. He did not walk or strike out any batters. Castillo inherited a one-run lead in the ninth inning. He gave up two-out single but retired the following batter by groundout to close out the contest. The right-hander has collected 11 saves on the season while posting a 2.92 ERA across 24.2 innings.
Houston Chronicle

Fresh off thrilling win, Jermall Charlo has unification on his mind

Fresh off the fourth successful defense of his World Boxing Council middleweight champion, Houston’s Jermall Charlo already had his next possible opponent on his mind. As one of four champions at 160 pounds, Charlo, who scored a decisive unanimous decision victory over Juan Macias Montiel on Saturday night at Toyota Center, has his sites set on collecting the other middleweight belts.
Combat Sportsava360.com

Vasiliy Lomachenko Promises to do what Teofimo Lopez Couldn't, Knockout Nakatani | SATURDAY on ESPN+

Watch as Former Lightweight Champion #VasiliyLomachenko previews his fight against #MasayoshiNakatani. Next up for Top Rank Boxing, the grand finale at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas showcases the comeback of living legend and former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko, who seeks to get back on the winning track against Masayoshi Nakatani in the 12-round Lightweight.
Soccerbbcgossip.com

LIVE: Colombia vs Argentina

3′ De Paul swings a wonderful cross into the middle of the box from the free-kick to pick out Romero’s leap. 3′ ARGENTINA LEAD! It’s a brilliant cross into the box from De Paul on the right and Romero times his run perfectly to stay onside. He thumps his header past Ospina from the middle of the box and gives Argentina an early lead. 1-0!
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Diego Castillo: Grabs third hold

Castillo secured his third hold in a win over the White Sox on Monday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he allowed one hit and recorded two strikeouts. The part-time closer saw setup work two days after securing his 11th save of the season. Castillo now has scoreless appearances in seven of his last eight trips to the mound and continues to offer fantasy managers plenty of value due to his late-inning, typically high-leverage role.
Soccercricketsoccer.com

Disappointing start for Argentina

Argentina returned to Brazil with the intention of winning the trophy, but their start to Copa America was disappointing. It was Chile again who cut short their celebration after Lionel Messi scored from the free-kick by sharing points. Lionel Scaloni led Argentina into a major tournament for the first time...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Diego Castillo: Scoreless streak snapped

Castillo (2-3) was charged with the loss in Wednesday's extra-innings defeat at the hands of the Nationals, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits over one inning while recording two strikeouts. Castillo saw a five-appearance scoreless streak snapped with Wednesday's stumble, which bumped his ERA from 2.78 to 3.04....
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Kazuto Ioka, Francisco Rodriguez Jr. Reach Terms For WBO Title Fight, Avoid Purse Bid

Kazuto Ioka appears to be set for his first fight of 2021. The four-division and reigning WBO junior bantamweight titlist has reportedly agreed to terms with mandatory challenger Francisco ‘Chihuas’ Rodriguez Jr., thus avoiding a purse bid hearing. Promociones del Pueblo, Rodriguez’s co-promoter along with Cancun Boxing has revealed that the two sides have reached a deal to meet September 1 at a venue to be determined in Tokyo, Japan.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Rodriguez gives Argentina Copa edge in tense derby win over Uruguay

Brasília (AFP) – Guido Rodriguez scored the only goal of the game as Argentina edged past fierce local rivals Uruguay in a disappointing Copa America clash on Friday. The victory sent Argentina joint top of Group A with Chile on four points while Uruguay remain pointless. These two sides played...
Combat Sportsdazn.com

Canelo Alvarez pays tribute to Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. and Anderson Silva's impressive performances

The pound-for-pound king was at the show in Mexico on Saturday and even got involved with the pageantry of it all. The 'Tribute To The Kings' boxing show on Saturday saw Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. and Jr. return to the ring against Hector Camacho Jr. and UFC legend Anderson Silva, respectively. And amidst all of the entertainment such a card full of spectacles delivered, one of boxing's present-day best also made plenty of headlines.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Video: Jermell Charlo Talks Castano, Lubin-Rosario, Spence-Pacquiao

(video by Ryan Burton) - Unified WBC, WBA and IBF World Champion Jermell Charlo and WBO World Champion Brian Castano battle for undisputed status at super welterweight as all four 154-pound belts hang in the balance for the first time in history on Saturday, July 17 live on SHOWTIME from AT&T Center in San Antonio in a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Pedraza: Willing To Do Whatever It Takes To Get To Josh Taylor Or Whoever Is Champ

Jose Pedraza didn’t need any more motivation heading into a fight with an undefeated opponent. Still, the former two-division champ entered his junior welterweight clash with Julian Rodriguez with a clear goal in mind—live up to the standards established by the division’s top two rated fighters. Josh Taylor edged out Jose Ramirez in their undisputed 140-pound championship just three weeks prior at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, the same venue that hosted Pedraza’s 8th round stoppage of Rodriguez earlier this month.