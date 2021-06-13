The question is, 'Do we hear?'
Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers. In her 1912 poem “Renascence,” Edna St. Vincent Millay fancies hearing “the ticking of eternity.” So does eternity tick loudly or softly? Probably some of both. To be sure, God speaks in the course with thundering voice as well as with whispering quiescence. The question is, “Do we hear?” Most likely, though not always, we hear the thundering. It’s the quiet we most often miss.www.timesnews.net