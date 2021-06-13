San Francisco-Washington Runs

Cancel
Giants eighth. LaMonte Wade Jr. singles to right center field. Curt Casali scores. Donovan Solano reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. LaMonte Wade Jr. to third. Brandon Belt walks. Donovan Solano to second. Wilmer Flores singles to shallow left field. Brandon Belt to second. Donovan Solano to third. LaMonte Wade Jr. scores. Mike Tauchman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Wilmer Flores to second. Brandon Belt to third. Donovan Solano out at home. Mauricio Dubon reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Mike Tauchman to second. Wilmer Flores to third. Brandon Belt out at home. Austin Slater flies out to left field to Kyle Schwarber.

MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/21

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBHenry County Daily Herald

Ronald Acuna Jr. homers as Braves split DH with Mets

Ronald Acuna Jr. again homered for the lone run in a split-salvaging second game of a doubleheader Monday night, when his fifth-inning shot lifted the visiting Atlanta Braves to a 1-0 win over the New York Mets. In the opener, Jacob deGrom allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and...
MLBRoyals Review

Jackson Kowar set to start from the bullpen

Jackson Kowar was seen to have gotten off on the wrong foot in the early stage of his career. Seeing this, Kansas City Royals decided for the 24-year-old right-hander to make his progress into the Major League through the bullpen. The 24-year-old pitcher has only registered two starts, but he...
MLBdailymagazine.news

Why Giants sent LaMonte Wade Jr. to minors in roster crunch

Why Giants sent Wade Jr. to minors amid roster crunch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. LaMonte Wade Jr. has done just about everything right for the Giants in recent weeks, showing power, having lengthy plate appearances as a fill-in leadoff hitter, playing strong defense in the outfield and even a very capable first base when Brandon Belt was on the IL. There's just one problem with Wade's profile: He still has minor league options remaining.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Struggling SPs, fringe hitters who should be rostered, Adalberto Mondesi back to IL

Monday was pretty light with only eight games on the schedule, but that didn't stop another no-hitter from almost happening. This time the Houston Astros teamed up to take the no-hitter into the eighth inning against the Orioles. Maikel Franco would break it up with a home run, but the real story was the starter in this game: Jake Odorizzi. He pitched five no-hit innings himself with nine strikeouts to just one walk. He didn't do much differently in this one outside of his fastball velocity averaging a season-high 93.4 MPH. Odorizzi is a solid waiver add in the Ross Stripling mold.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros getting comfortable with Yordan Alvarez in left field

BALTIMORE — Any hesitancy to play Yordan Alvarez in the outfield appears gone. Manager Dusty Baker stuck the hulking designated hitter in left field on June 2 against the Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Alvarez emerged unscathed and the skipper felt at ease. On Monday against the Orioles, Baker...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves release statement on Marcell Ozuna arrest

The Atlanta Braves released a statement addressing Marcell Ozuna’s arrest as the outfielder faces felony charges over a domestic violence incident. All attention in the Braves organization on Saturday should have been focused on a game against the New York Mets. Instead, the arrest of outfielder Marcell Ozuna took the...
MLBMidland Daily News

Cleveland-Chicago Cubs Runs

Indians second. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging. Harold Ramirez grounds out to second base, Eric Sogard to Anthony Rizzo. Bobby Bradley homers to left field. Josh Naylor flies out to deep left field to Joc Pederson. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 1, Cubs 0. Indians...
MLBTimes Union

Milwaukee-Arizona Runs

Brewers first. Kolten Wong doubles to deep right field. Daniel Vogelbach flies out to right center field to Ketel Marte. Christian Yelich grounds out to second base, Christian Walker to Merrill Kelly. Kolten Wong to third. Avisail Garcia singles to center field. Kolten Wong scores. Omar Narvaez walks. Avisail Garcia to second. Willy Adames called out on strikes.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Heaney expected to start as Los Angeles hosts San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (46-26, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-36, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (7-2, 3.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (4-4, 4.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -129, Giants +112; over/under is...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

L.A. Dodgers-San Diego Runs

Padres first. Tommy Pham doubles to deep right field. Fernando Tatis Jr. walks. Jake Cronenworth doubles to left field. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Tommy Pham scores. Manny Machado homers to left field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Wil Myers lines out to center field to Mookie Betts. Trent Grisham flies out to center field to Mookie Betts. Ha-Seong Kim walks. Victor Caratini singles to right field. Ha-Seong Kim to second. Yu Darvish grounds out to shortstop, Gavin Lux to Matt Beaty.
MLBrecord-courier.com

Cleveland beats Chicago Cubs 4-0, loses Aaron Civale to injury

CHICAGO — Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered, helping Cleveland overcome the loss of Aaron Civale during a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. Civale, who leads the majors with 10 wins, exited with two out in the fifth inning because of a right middle finger injury. The right-hander had a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard when he was visited by manager Terry Francona and a trainer.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers' Derek Fisher activated from IL; Kolten Wong almost ready to return

The Brewers have fought through a pile of injuries to post a 38-30 record, good for a tie with the Cubs for first place in the NL Central. While still far from fully healthy, the Brew Crew are starting to get closer to full strength, as outfielder Derek Fisher was activated off the 10-day injured list on Thursday. (Utilityman Tim Lopes was optioned to Triple-A in the corresponding move.) In addition, manager Craig Counsell is “somewhat optimistic” that second baseman Kolten Wong is ready to return from his own trip to the IL.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jonathan Schoop, Tigers blast Cardinals

Jonathan Schoop capped Detroit's six-run fourth-inning outburst with a three-run homer and the host Tigers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 on Tuesday. Schoop's homer was his 14th this season and ninth this month. Jake Rogers had two extra-base hits and drove in three runs and Akil Baddoo contributed two hits and scored twice.
NFLLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/22/21: Jacob deGrom, Byron Buxton, and Carl Nassib

Good morning everybody! Let’s get to some links for the day. Despite hitting 100+ mph in the first inning half a dozen times and throwing 90+ mph sliders, Jacob deGrom came back clean. Matthew Roberson at The NY Daily News wrote about how banning foreign substances could lead to more...
MLBCitizen Tribune

Velasquez expected to start for Philadelphia against Washington

Washington Nationals (34-36, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (34-36, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-4, 3.33 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-2, 4.44 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -111, Nationals -105; over/under is 9 runs.