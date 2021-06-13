Bucks look to even playoff series
After an impressive win in game three of their second round playoff series earlier this week, the Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to provide a big sigh of relief to finish the weekend. On Sunday afternoon the Bucks will try to make their second round playoff series 2-2 when they take on the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn leads the Bucks two games to one in the playoff series. The first two games went down as Nets victories. Sunday’s game is scheduled for 2:00 PM.doorcountydailynews.com