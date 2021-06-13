Bucks look to even playoff series

After a fairytale outcome to their first-round series in which they swept the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year, the Milwaukee Bucks have gone down 2-0 in their second-round series. The Brooklyn Nets have looked absolutely unstoppable since the beginning of the playoffs, and are currently shooting a 50/40/90 split as a TEAM. That is not a typo, the Nets are collectively shooting 50 percent from the field, 40 percent on 3-pointers, and 90 percent from the free-throw line in the postseason thus far. While absurd such levels of efficiency are obviously not sustainable over the long term, it is a demonstration of the historic prowess of this offense.