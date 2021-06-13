Cancel
NBA

Bucks look to even playoff series

By Tanner Bickford
doorcountydailynews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an impressive win in game three of their second round playoff series earlier this week, the Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to provide a big sigh of relief to finish the weekend. On Sunday afternoon the Bucks will try to make their second round playoff series 2-2 when they take on the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn leads the Bucks two games to one in the playoff series. The first two games went down as Nets victories. Sunday’s game is scheduled for 2:00 PM.

