Long postseason berths set a wide net for The Eagle’s 2021 All-Brazos Valley Girls Basketball Team with 12 schools represented. Four teams advanced five rounds or more into the playoffs with Snook leading the way as the Lady Jays reached the Class 2A state semifinals for the first time since 2013. Snook faced three top 10 teams during its playoff run, finishing the season at 27-4, and the loaded veteran team garnered three nods on this year’s All-Brazos Valley squad.