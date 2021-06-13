PlayAGS Stock Not Playing Around, Could Be Double in Making

WISH stock is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about stocks on social media. But unlike other overhyped meme stocks, this one might be worth your money…. ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) is one of the latest stocks to fall into the hands of the meme crowd on WallStreetBets, the Reddit board where the newest generation of speculators are targeting companies where they think a short squeeze could drive stocks to the moon.