PlayAGS Stock Not Playing Around, Could Be Double in Making
Quietly, PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) stock is one of this year’s best-performing gaming equities, and one analyst is wagering there’s much more upside to be had. In a recent note to clients, B. Riley analyst David Bain initiated coverage of the casino technology and games provider with a “buy” rating and a $21 price target. That implies the shares can nearly double from the June 11 close at $10.80. The analyst sees an array of catalysts potentially driving shares of the Las Vegas-based company higher.www.casino.org