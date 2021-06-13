NBA Playoffs 2021: An aggressive Paul George makes all the difference for the LA Clippers

In the Clippers' opening round series victory over the Mavericks, Kawhi Leonard delivered one of the most efficiently dominant scoring performances in the history of the NBA Playoffs, something reminiscent of his play during his last Finals run with the Raptors. There's a ways to go, but as LA moves on to face the Jazz, it will need even more of the same from its superstar forward to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history.