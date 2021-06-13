NBA Playoffs 2021: An aggressive Paul George makes all the difference for the LA Clippers
While Kawhi Leonard has been dominant for the LA Clippers through the post-season, his running mate Paul George hasn't really let it fly....till now. Over the first two games of the series against the Utah Jazz, George averaged just 23.5 points on 34.2 percent shooting as the Clippers fell into a 2-0 hole after losing the first two games in Salt Lake City, but in Game 3 in a pivotal matchup at home, PG had his swagger back.www.sportingnews.com