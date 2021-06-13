CIF Track: Millikan’s Monrroy Has Strong Showing At CIF-SS Finals

With just a few weeks left to go in what has been a turbulent and emotional school year for everyone in Long Beach, Friday’s Moore League track and field championships at Wilson High felt like a celebration for the entire city. Athletes from all over Long Beach and Compton came together for a huge gathering of the league’s best, and dozens not only excelled but also qualified for next weekend’s CIF Southern Section Division 1 prelims, which will be held at Trabuco Hills. The CIF-SS Division 1 finals will be the following weekend, June 12, back at Trabuco as well.