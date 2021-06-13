CIF Track: Millikan’s Monrroy Has Strong Showing At CIF-SS Finals
The future remains bright for Millikan’s Samarra Monrroy, who had a strong showing at the CIF-SS Division 1 Finals on Saturday at Trabuco Hills. Monrroy, a junior, is a soccer player who burst onto the statewide track and field scene as a freshman with a standout season, finishing as a state runner-up in the 400. With her sophomore season erased by COVID-19, Monrroy was looking for a strong junior campaign to set up what could be a very memorable senior season.www.the562.org