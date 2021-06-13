Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Hernandez claims U.S. Olympic Team spot in Women’s 3-meter Springboard

By Official Site of the Longhorns
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Incoming University of Texas freshman Hailey Hernandez punched her ticket to the Tokyo Olympics by posting a second-place finish on Saturday afternoon in the finals of the Women's 3-meter Springboard competition at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving. Hernandez becomes the second Longhorn diver to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team, joining former UT star Alison Gibson who previously qualified in the Women's Synchronized 3-meter Springboard event.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Texas State
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Springboard#Diver#Diving#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Britney Spears pleads for judge to end 13-year conservatorship: 'I just want my life back'

Britney Spears pleaded for an end to her conservatorship as she addressed a courtroom on Wednesday, saying, "I just want my life back." All parties involved in Spears' conservatorship appeared remotely for the June 23 hearing, which took place today with Judge Brenda J. Penny presiding. During the hearing, Spears said she has been "traumatized" and "depressed" due to the conservatorship, telling the court, "I cry every day."
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. read more.