Hernandez claims U.S. Olympic Team spot in Women’s 3-meter Springboard
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Incoming University of Texas freshman Hailey Hernandez punched her ticket to the Tokyo Olympics by posting a second-place finish on Saturday afternoon in the finals of the Women's 3-meter Springboard competition at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Diving. Hernandez becomes the second Longhorn diver to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team, joining former UT star Alison Gibson who previously qualified in the Women's Synchronized 3-meter Springboard event.www.chatsports.com