Michael Phelps: Michael Andrew’s Freestyle Leg in 200 IM Shows ‘Training Error’. In Thursday’s semifinals of the men’s 200 IM, Michael Andrew was out significantly under world record pace the entire race, including by more than a second at the 150-meter mark. But he ended up falling off the pace badly on the last 50 of freestyle, and he settled for becoming the fifth-fastest performer in history at 1:55.26. Andrew’s 29.96 split was well off the world record split of 27.49 that Ryan Lochte swam on his way to the world record at the 2011 World Championships in Shanghai. Andrew will surely need a much-improved freestyle split going toward to the Olympics.