Jonathan Caldwell produced a sizzling final-round 64 to claim his maiden European Tour title at the 2021 Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika. The Northern Irishman entered the finale at Vallda Golf and Country Club three shots off the pace but immediately moved into the conversation with a clean four-birdie outward nine. He added two more gains on Nos. 10 and 11 then drove the green on the par-4 14th and made the eagle putt. He would drop his only shots on 15 and 17 but offset them with birdies on 16 and 18 to set the mark on 17 under.