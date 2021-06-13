West side store: Brooks Grocery set to open in Tupelo next month

TUPELO • In about a month, the 24,000 square feet comprising Brooks Grocery will be open, an event many who live in the west side of the city have been anticipating for years.

And Brooks Davis, the owner of the store, knows people have been hoping for a Tupelo location. His targeted opening date is July 14.

“We looked at this location for a long time, and we feel like there’s very much a need on the west side of town,” he said. “We felt like there was a void to be filled. In retail, it’s all about location, location, location, and we felt like this is the best location best suited for what we do.”

The store is next to the Market Center at the corner of Coley Road and West Jackson Extended, which is home to Fox’s Pizza Den, AT&T, Core Cycle & Outdoor, Ken Johnson DDS, Gilpin Cleaners and Northeast Endodontics.

Brooks Grocery will be joined by at least three other tenants – Tupelo Wine & Spirits, a nail salon and a Mexican restaurant. A pharmacy also will be added later. The original plans for the store called for one inside the store, but Davis said there wasn’t enough room for it.

The Tupelo store is nearly twice the size of the original Brooks Grocery in Iuka, which opened 11 years ago. Last September, a location was opened in Chapel Hill, Tennessee, where it took over for an existing grocery store. At 25,000 square feet, it’s about the size of the Tupelo store.

Davis had been in the grocery business most of his life when he opened the store. Through all the years of experience, he and his family have fine-tuned the business’ operations to what it is today – a customer-friendly, family oriented store offering quality food and groceries at fair prices.

It’s the model that’s been carried over to the Tennessee store and the model that will be used in Tupelo.

“What makes us different is our good friendly people, our service, our made-right-here items, the freshness of our fruits, meats and vegetables,” Davis said. “Our success is because of our people. And we try to have some things that others don’t have, and do some things that are unique to us.”

The store is outfitted with what a shopper would expect in a large grocery store, like a butcher shop, deli and bakery.

The deli is called La La’s Kitchen – named for Brooks’ wife, who their grandchildren call “La La.”

“We’ve got 128 recipes we make from scratch, and we’ll be offering them in the deli and the bakery,” Davis said. “She came up with all the recipes, engineered them all, and some of them are family recipes. We’ve got a lot of recipes named after people we know and our rescue dogs. There are a lot of stories behind what we call our signature recipes.”

Among the top-sellers are chicken salad, pimento cheese, and a casserole program that includes some 27 offerings that can be taken home.

“We’ll also be doing lunch plates, and we’ll be slicing Boar’s Head meats in the deli,” he said. “We also have a cake decorator in the bakery.”

In addition, fresh sushi rolls will be made daily at the store.

One feature unique to the Tupelo location is the coffee shop. Davis has connected with Tupelo River Coffee in Tupelo, which will open a second location inside the store.

“It’s a good local coffee and we thought it would be a perfect fit,” he said.

Brooks Grocery is in the midst of hiring about 80 employees for the store, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Online grocery ordering and pickup will be offered. The gas pumps will be unattended, but customers can fuel their vehicles 24/7.

“We’ve been working on this for a while and we’re looking forward to serving the people out here in west Tupelo,” Davis said.