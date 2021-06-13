| Newsmakers

Barry Emison of Tupelo, who has served Itawamba Community College as the dean of Career and Technical Instruction since 2015, has been named the newly created vice president of Career and Workforce Education, a cabinet-level position.

In addition to the associate’s degree from ICC, Emison earned the bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and the master’s degree from the University of Mississippi. His experience includes more than 20 years as a Career and Technical/Workforce instructor at ICC, 11 years in manufacturing and eight years in the military. He was the recipient of the 2008 Meritorious Achievement award and the 2010 Award for Excellence, both from ICC and the 2010 Award for Excellence in Vocational Education from the Mississippi Manufacturers Association. Emison represented ICC as its HEADWAE honoree in 2014 and NISOD honoree in 2010. He is an active member of SkillsUSA and the National Institute of Metal Working Skills.

In addition to Emison’s promotion, TZ Waters of Tupelo, current director of Workforce Training and Pathways, will have increased responsibilities so her title will be changed to director of Workforce Education. She will take the lead on all workforce-related projects and assist Emison in interaction with industry partners. A new director of Career Education will be hired.

Itawamba Community College’s Dr. Cheryl Ware of Belden and TZ Waters of Tupelo are among the 2021 graduates of the Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy.

A member of the ICC faculty since 1996, Ware was named Physical Therapist Technology program director in 2016. She earned the bachelor’s degree in biology from Millsaps College and both bachelor’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Her honors include the ICC Meritorious award (2019), Millsaps College Sports Hall of Fame (2011), ICC Lamplighter recognition (2006) and National Institute for Staff and Organization Development. She is also a part-time physical therapist/PRN for the North Mississippi Home Care and Hospice.

Prior to her current position as director of workforce training, Waters served as a workforce trainer, part-time for 10 years and lead trainer for three years. She has taught workforce classes in ergonomics, lean manufacturing, quality management and Asian Business culture. She is a DDI-certified facilitator and provides leadership training to businesses. Waters had worked in the manufacturing industry for eight years in quality and engineering management. Her educational background includes the bachelor’s and master’s degrees, both from Mississippi State University. In the last three years, she completed ICC’s Leadership Development Institute and the Mississippi Development Authority Ambassador program.

The Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy was developed in the spring of 2009 to address the projected need for upper-level leaders in the Mississippi community college system. The MCCLA is organized around the practical needs for future community college leaders, specific to the Mississippi community college system.

North Mississippi Medical Center recently honored Kaila Reich, RN, clinical educator for the Mother/Baby Unit and Resource Pool at Women’s Hospital, with the Excellence in Nursing Award for Education.

Reich joined the NMMC staff in 2005 as a nurse on 6 South medical/surgical unit. She transferred to Women’s Hospital in 2011 and worked as a bedside nurse on the Mother/Baby Unit, charge nurse and relief nursing supervisor before assuming the role of clinical educator.

A 2001 graduate of Jumpertown High School, Reich earned an associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2005. She earned an associate degree in general studies from Itawamba Community College and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, both in 2020. Reich is currently pursuing a master’s degree in nursing education from the University of North Alabama in Florence.

North Mississippi Medical Center recently honored Lisa Foley, MSN, DNP, DVNP, with the Advanced Practice Excellence Award.

Foley, a nurse practitioner with NMMC’s Heart and Vascular Institute, has been employed by NMMC since 2008. She has 34 years of experience as a registered nurse, including 22 years as an advanced practice nurse. She is a major in the U.S. Army Reserve and currently deployed in Kuwait with a medical unit.

A resident of Blue Springs, Foley earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1987 and her master’s degree in nursing in 1999, both from Mississippi University for Women. She completed her doctorate in nursing at the University of Alabama in 2014. Foley is a Certified Cardiovascular Nurse Practitioner as designated by the American Board of Cardiovascular Medicine.

North Mississippi Medical Center recently honored Alfreda Lockridge with the Excellence in Nursing Support Award.

Lockridge is a nursing assistant and unit coordinator on 4 Central. A 1981 graduate of Shannon High School, she joined the NMMC staff in 2003. She worked in NMMC’s Food and Nutrition Services before transferring to her current role.