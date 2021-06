While Max Scherzer was out after just 12 pitches on Friday, with Stephen Strasburg back on the IL, Erick Fedde and Joe Ross came through in a big way for Washington over the course of their four-game set with the San Francisco Giants in Nationals Park. Fedde gave the Nats five scoreless in their win on Saturday, and Ross tossed eight scoreless in Sunday’s finale in the nation’s capital. How important were the two starters for the Nationals?