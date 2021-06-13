Today's events

JUNE 13

— Wide River Winery hosts Music on the Deck in Clinton with Corey Wallace from 2-5 p.m. at 1776 East Deer Creek Road.

— Building Better Birders and Citizen Scientists Workshop will give birders a full day of activities at Eden Valley Nature Center, 1415 50th Ave. in Baldwin. This workshop will be conducted by Kelly McKay (BioEco Research & Monitoring Center), with assistance from Mark Roberts (Clinton County Conservation) and Brian Ritter (Nahant Marsh Education Center). Birders can attend as many sessions as they want throughout the day. The bird walk begins at Eden Valley Refuge at 6:30 a.m. followed by the Live Raptor Talk at 9:30 a.m. A raptors PowerPoint presentation is set for 10 a.m. At 12:30 p.m. is another bird walk at Eden Valley Refuge followed by a presentation about woodpeckers and doves at 2 p.m. and another live raptor talk at 4 p.m. A presentation about warblers is set for 4:30 p.m. The day will end with a bird and owl walk at 8:30 p.m. Call 563-847-7202 to sign up.

— Because June is Dairy Month, Carol’s Original Dairy Treat, at 3101 N. Third St. in Clinton, will have a calf on site for customers to meet from 2-5 p.m.

— Clinton County Conservation hosts a sunset cruise at Rock Creek Marina, 3942 291st St. in Camanche. Call 563-259-1876 to reserve a seat.

— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Always, Patsy Cline" at 8 p.m. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.