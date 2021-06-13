Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton County, IA

Today's events

By Winona Whitaker
Posted by 
Clinton Herald
Clinton Herald
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42pbvD_0aSmiI6V00

JUNE 13

— Wide River Winery hosts Music on the Deck in Clinton with Corey Wallace from 2-5 p.m. at 1776 East Deer Creek Road.

— Building Better Birders and Citizen Scientists Workshop will give birders a full day of activities at Eden Valley Nature Center, 1415 50th Ave. in Baldwin. This workshop will be conducted by Kelly McKay (BioEco Research & Monitoring Center), with assistance from Mark Roberts (Clinton County Conservation) and Brian Ritter (Nahant Marsh Education Center). Birders can attend as many sessions as they want throughout the day. The bird walk begins at Eden Valley Refuge at 6:30 a.m. followed by the Live Raptor Talk at 9:30 a.m. A raptors PowerPoint presentation is set for 10 a.m. At 12:30 p.m. is another bird walk at Eden Valley Refuge followed by a presentation about woodpeckers and doves at 2 p.m. and another live raptor talk at 4 p.m. A presentation about warblers is set for 4:30 p.m. The day will end with a bird and owl walk at 8:30 p.m. Call 563-847-7202 to sign up.

— Because June is Dairy Month, Carol’s Original Dairy Treat, at 3101 N. Third St. in Clinton, will have a calf on site for customers to meet from 2-5 p.m.

— Clinton County Conservation hosts a sunset cruise at Rock Creek Marina, 3942 291st St. in Camanche. Call 563-259-1876 to reserve a seat.

— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Always, Patsy Cline" at 8 p.m. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Clinton Herald

Clinton Herald

Clinton, IA
400
Followers
72
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Clinton Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baldwin, IA
County
Clinton County, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Live Raptor Talk#Powerpoint#Dairy Month#Area Showboat Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.