70 years ago ABQ was a pit stop in a race encircling the globe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Alan Carlson took part in a historic international event 70 years ago today, even if he doesn’t quite remember it. The lifetime Duke City resident was only a year old when the British-built Austin convertible sports car made a stop in Albuquerque along its journey around the world. Austin Motor Company publicity manager Alan Hess was the architect behind the scheme. Hess, an accomplished race-car driver, made a bet with company chairman Leonard Lord that he could circle the globe in a month.