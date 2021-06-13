Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

70 years ago ABQ was a pit stop in a race encircling the globe

By Elaine Briseño
ABQJournal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Alan Carlson took part in a historic international event 70 years ago today, even if he doesn’t quite remember it. The lifetime Duke City resident was only a year old when the British-built Austin convertible sports car made a stop in Albuquerque along its journey around the world. Austin Motor Company publicity manager Alan Hess was the architect behind the scheme. Hess, an accomplished race-car driver, made a bet with company chairman Leonard Lord that he could circle the globe in a month.

www.abqjournal.com
