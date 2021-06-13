Brester Construction places 1st in the 2021 Best Places to Work for another year!

Brester Construction is proud to have won the annual Best Places to Work awards under the medium business category for a 3rd consecutive year. Each employee at Brester Construction is given the support and encouragement they need to thrive just as much at home with their families as they do at work. They’re backed by a company culture and benefits that recognize their immense value as people. Brester extends this culture of care to partners and clients, ensuring everyone involved gets the support they need to build successful projects that create a lasting impact. It’s this approach that truly makes working with Brester Construction different than any other construction partner.