UFC 263: Israel Adesanya Defeats Marvin Vettori in Emotional Rematch

Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori at UFC 263. It’s pretty clear these two fighters don’t care for each other at all, and this exchange proved it. The Nigerian fighter managed to get back on track after a disappointing evening at UFC 259 against Jan Blachowicz. This is a bit of a redemption moment for both fighters. Vettori lost a match to Adesanya back at UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Gaethje. A split decision led to the spectators debating how the entire thing scored. Adesanya was a rising star, and still is, but fans of Vettori believed he got the short end of the stick. Then, came this week’s weigh-in where the two butted heads again and had to be physically separated. The Last Stylebender decided to challenge his opponent right there on the stage and security had to step in. Dana White and the promotion had to love that as it adds some drama to these two fighters’ stories going forward.