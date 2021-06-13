Obituary: Phyllis H. Prue

RUMFORD – Phyllis H. Prue, 93 and longtime resident of Peru, Maine, passed away Sunday afternoon at the Rumford Hospital with family at her side. She was born in Pownal, Maine on Feb. 20, 1928, one of five children born to Joseph and Elva (Poland) Hodsdon. Phyllis was educated in Dixfield schools and remained a lifelong resident of the western Maine communities. On March 22, 1952, she married Lester O. Prue Jr. in Dixfield and together they settled in Peru to raise their family. Phyllis worked many years for the United States Postal Service in several different capacities and eventually worked her way up to Postmaster. She served as Postmaster for a number of communities and finished her career retiring as Postmaster for the town of Weld, Maine.