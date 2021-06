As the fate of a couple of bills in the Michigan Legislature that would ban the practice of conversion therapy continues to look uncertain, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took bold action Monday. Whitmer effectively demanded the Republican-controlled Legislature pass legislation prohibiting the controversial and widely debunked practice known as “conversion therapy” from being practiced on minors in the state. Until they do, Whitmer went one step further and issued an executive order prohibiting the use of state funds for the practice of conversion therapy on minors.